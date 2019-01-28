Make long-term bets on real estate, pick firms with strong brands, low debt

Things seem to be improving for the real estate sector, if one goes by property consultants' reports. In the last calendar year, inventories were down, sales were higher, and more new projects came to the market than in 2017.

According to a report from ANAROCK Property Consultants, unsold inventory hit a two-year low of 33 months in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018 compared to 47 months in the year-ago period. Sales grew 18 per cent. Property consultant Knight Frank India put out similar views — upward movement in sales and higher new launches. "Having absorbed a lot ...