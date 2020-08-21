Minimalism is the new normal for those who just can't stop loving gold

It is bracelets over bangles, ear studs over danglers and slender chains with sleek pendants, over heavy neckpieces. The Covid era marks the return of the yellow metal in a big way. However the trend is headlined by lightweight minimalist pieces over heavy, expensive sets.

The designs are more contemporary, modern and chic than traditional and people are buying for self-use rather than as an investment. Gold shines again Gold is back and how. This despite the fact that it is facing headwinds on account of a phenomenal spike in gold prices, and a Covid crisis that has hurt ...