Moving NCLT against a builder gone bust may not always work for homebuyers

After the Supreme Court held the status of homebuyers as financial creditors, many who are stuck with incomplete projects could find themselves being part of the insolvency proceedings. In some cases, this has already happened. Recently, Bank of India filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL).

The real estate company has a few ongoing projects which are facing delays. Buyers in some delayed projects didn't know what to do next. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ...