Mumbai: Apt for the rich looking to diversify their realty portfolio

Strategically located, the indubitably glitzy Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is an elite commercial hub of Mumbai which houses several multinational companies. Following BKC’s rapid commercial growth by more than 300 per cent over the last decade, residential and retail development has also gained momentum over the last four-five years.

In fact, BKC has emerged as one of the most sought-after residential hubs for the upper crust. Here, we're talking about non-resident Indians, high-net-worth individual investors and top management of leading corporates including Securities and ...