Need an overseas study loan? It is easier to get one from a global lender

There are two kinds of people in the world--those who have resources and those who are resourceful. Twenty-nine-year-old Himanshu Singh falls in the latter category. Singh will be soon going to study Masters in Finance in a leading university in the west coast of America.

He says, "I was looking for an overseas education loan, but Indian lenders were taking forever and a day to sanction one. Initially they said they needed no collateral, but changed later." Stories of Indian students not getting loans for studying abroad are not new. The number of terms and conditions that a ...