Need health insurance plan? High-value covers can have restrictions

The demand for health insurance that covers treatment abroad is on the rise. Consequently, the sum insured has also been rising. Recently, ManipalCigna Health Insurance launched a policy that offers a cover of $2.5 million.

But it’s sold only to customers of IIFL Wealth. Before this, New India Assurance had launched a policy that has a cover of up to $1 million. Some time back, Religare Health Insurance enhanced the sum insured on its existing product to offer Rs 6 crore sum insured. Treatment abroad, especially in the US and Canada, for critical illnesses, can be expensive. ...