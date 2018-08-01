No-claim bonus can help policyholders deal with medical inflation

No-claim bonus, as the name suggests, is the benefit the policyholder gets for not having made a claim during the past year. The bonus works in favour of both the insurer and the insured.

The insurer benefits from not having to pay the policyholder for a claim, while the insured benefits either in the form of a higher sum insured or a lower premium. Health insurance companies typically offer two types of no-claim bonuses: Discount on the premium charged and cumulative bonus offered as higher sum insured. The family floater plan of Oriental Insurance offers a no-claim bonus in the ...