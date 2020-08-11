Non-life insurers receive more than 100K Covid-19 claims worth Rs 1,644 cr

The rise in the number of cases of (Covid-19) in the country has led to a surge in health claims related to the disease. Non-life insurers, as of August 11, received more than 100,000 claims to the tune of Rs 1,644 crore. Of the total claims received by the insurers, almost 66,000 claims amounting to Rs 628.95 crore have been settled so far.

A senior executive said that as the number of cases rise, the claims are bound to increase, unless tapering happens. When the policies were issued, the insurers did not factor in such a situation. "Therefore, it is a huge hit for the insurers and that is the reason we are worried about the hospitals overcharging. We want the cost to be reasonable and show some consistency,"he said.

“The gap in claims reported and claims settled depends on the process of settlement. People report claims, but not everything is paid for. Sometimes there are sum assured limitations and there are policy level coverages, which include deductibles, and on the basis of the coverage adopted by the policyholders, claims get settled”, said Sanjay Datta, chief - Underwriting & Claims, ICICI Lombard General





While the rising number of Covid-19-related claims and hospitals' decision to charge less that what they were charging initially has led to a reduction in the average claim amount, it has not come down substantially, especially for people with co-morbidities. The length of stay for patients in hospitals has also come down.

While initially, the claim amount was high, it has now moderated with many states prescribing a standard treatment rate for Covid-19. Even the General Insurance Council has prescribed a standard Covid-19 treatment rate.

State-wise data shows that Maharashtra, which has recorded the maximum number of cases in the country, has the maximum claims coming in at 44,050 and amounting to Rs 571 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12,379 claims, Delhi at 10,175 claims, Gujarat at 7,622 claims, and Karnataka at 6,923 claims.



While the number of claims related to Covid-19 are rising fast, insurers are not so worried as of now because claims from other segments have fallen, thus balancing out the losses. However, the worry is that premium collection is not rising as fast as it should have been.

Industry experts say that the rising claims due to the will not impact the solvency margins of the insurers.

“For insurers, problem arises when more capital is required to strengthen the balance sheet to pay the losses. When solvency drops and more capital is required, that is when insurers will face problems. Till that happens, insurers will certainly pay claims on policies already underwritten. However, sourcing fresh business will definitely get impacted”, Datta said.