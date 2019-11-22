Offbeat experiences edge out the run-of-the-mill in new travel itineraries

Imagine going all the way to Agra and skipping the Taj Mahal. Unthinkable? Not really.

A friend who did just that said she'd seen the monument half a dozen times, and on this trip she attended a marble inlay workshop run by local artisans instead, and took interactive cooking lessons on Mughlai cuisine from a local family. Many travelers like my friend are no longer interested in undertaking tours and covering the typical must-see places. Doing a 15-day tour covering as many places is passé, says Peshwa Acharya, a Chennai-based senior marketing executive who shares his own ...