JUST IN
Older house can offer price and location advantage, say experts
About Rs 400 cr tax deposited by filing 500,000 updated ITRs so far
Tax collections to cross budget estimates in current fiscal, says govt
Port and combine your base health policy with a top-up to prune cost
Companies mostly beat large banks on FD returns, face competition from SFBs
Banking funds could outperform if economic recovery continues unimpeded
Why active mutual funds do not beat the index
Park funds into debt schemes as yields have turned attractive: Experts
Travel safe: Why buying insurance for your international vacation matters
Paintings, photos, passion: How to build an art collection for your home
You are here: Home » PF Â» News
About Rs 400 cr tax deposited by filing 500,000 updated ITRs so far
Business Standard

Older house can offer price and location advantage, say experts

But ensure repair expenses don't erode initial gain; also carry out title check

Topics
Housing prices | Anarock Property | Anarock

Bindisha Sarang 

housing, real estate, luxury
An older property is usually available at a lower price than a new construction as property value depreciates with age.

Housing prices have risen nearly 5 per cent across the country’s top- eight cities between January and September, according to a report by PropTiger, owing to an increase in the cost of raw materials like cement and steel, and growing demand for housing. If you wish to save money on house purchase, consider buying an older property.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Housing prices

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 20:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU