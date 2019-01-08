Opt for full refund plans to lower flight ticket cancellation charges

Online travel portals are increasingly launching plans that allow fliers to get full refund in case they cancel their air tickets. The offering helps to take the sting out of the high charges that airline companies deduct in case of a cancellation. Sample this: If you are flying from Mumbai to Delhi in November, the cheapest fare is Rs 2,451.

If a person cancels this ticket, they will need to pay about Rs 2,016. If a flier opts for the zero cancellation plan from Yatra, for example, they will need to pay Rs 849 and will then get full refund in case of cancellation. The price one ...