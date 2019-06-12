Owning a car is no longer a necessity, subscription a cheaper option

Owning a car is no longer a necessity. While Ola and Uber have made it easy for everyone to travel in an air-conditioned car, car companies are also taking the rental and subscription route to increase their sales. And getting your hands on a new car was never this easy.

A customer can get a four-wheeler of his choice without making any down payment or opting for a loan or worrying about maintenance, servicing and insurance. Hyundai is the latest manufacturer to join this trend. The company is offering its cars on a subscription basis through the website www.revv.co.in. Earlier, ...