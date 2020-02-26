P2P lending is for risk-takers, market poised to grow at 19% annually

In the past few years, many high net worth individuals (HNIs) have begun to dabble with peer-to-peer or P2P lending. And reports suggest that the attractive returns, of as much as 10 per cent or more a year, are drawing HNIs towards this route.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global P2P lending market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 19 per cent and will surpass $44 billion by 2024. Newbies need to know a few things before taking the plunge. Lender-borrower connect: P2P lending platforms connect borrowers with individual lenders, who come ...