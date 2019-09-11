Pay penalty of Rs 10,000 for late Income-Tax filing after December 31

I have received money from a friend abroad amounting to over Rs 2 lakh. He has said I can repay him at ease. When filing returns, can I declare it as a loan to save tax on it? First of all, it needs to be clarified, whether this is a loan or a gift. The tax treatment will follow accordingly.

If it is merely a loan, there cannot be any tax saving. You will need to disclose it under the Assets and Liabilities (AL) Schedule if your income is above Rs 50 lakh. I have assumed that this loan is interest-free. But if you are paying any interest, you may be able to claim deduction on interest ...