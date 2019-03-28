Plan to invest in the yellow metal? Digital gold is a cost-effective way

After Paytm and PhonePe, now Google Pay is going to offer digital gold through its app. The payment app has tied up with MMTC-PAMP India for the offering, according to reports. But what is digital gold? Indeed, it is a more convenient and cost-effective way to accumulate gold for those who still prefer the yellow metal in the physical form.

One of the most significant problems in holding physical gold is the annual storage cost. Public-sector banks charge upwards of Rs 700 annually, and private banks offer it for a cost starting Rs 3,000 for a year. Also, if you want to purchase ...