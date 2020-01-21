Planning to buy FAANG stocks? Cube Wealth, Vested make your job easier

Would you buy an iPhone for Rs 1 lakh or invest in the stock of Apple? If you think the former is easily possible but the latter isn’t because you are in India, think again. You can now buy stocks like Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet (FAANG) right here in India, that too using your mobile phone.

There are a number of apps like Cube Wealth and Vested, and global investing platforms like Stockal. Cube Wealth: Satyen Kothari, founder and CEO of Cube Wealth, says: “Investing in US markets give your portfolio a geographical diversification. Another reason to invest ...