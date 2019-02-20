Planning to invest in mutual funds? Avoid these common mistakes

Reports suggest that inflows into equity mutual funds, which saw huge investor interest during the past few years due to rising stock indices, have fallen for the third straight month in January 2019. Equity fund inflows, including tax-saving funds, stood at a two-year low of Rs 6,158 crore in January.

While volatility and the relentless dip in indices may be unnerving for the ordinary investor, stopping the systematic investment plan (SIP) in a knee-jerk reaction isn’t the best idea. Stopping SIPs: “Volatility is an inherent feature of the equity market, but as ...