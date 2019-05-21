Quant funds are suitable for savvy investors with equity portfolio

A few fund houses are in the process of launching quant-based schemes to remove human bias in stock picking. DSP Mutual fund's DSP Quant Fund opened for subscription on May 20 and will close on June 3. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has filed the draft offer document for its quant-based scheme with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Quant-based schemes have a data-driven approach to stock picking. They create a model or rules on various parameters that automatically selects stocks. The idea is to free stock picking from human intervention. The fund manager usually focuses ...