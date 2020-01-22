Reader's corner: Can motor insurance policy be transferred to a new car?

I have purchased a second-hand car. All the documents, including the RC book, have already been transferred to my name, except the policy. The motor insurance policy is still in the first owner's name.

I have paid the required amount for taking the policy, yet the person is not ready to co-operate with me and provide the consent letter. What should I do now? For name transfer endorsement, a consent letter from the previous insured is mandatory, along with other documents. This is the procedural requirement. In case the previous owner is not cooperating with you, you can approach ...