Reader's Corner: How to plan savings for retirement a decade before it?

I am 50 years old. I have not saved enough for my retirement. I have invested in a house, which is now worth Rs 1.5 crore. My son wants to go abroad to do a course that would cost us anywhere between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 65 lakh.

I plan to sell the house. But I am also worried about my retirement. I will end up with Rs 60-65 lakh after paying for my son’s tuition fee and capital gains tax. How should I utilise this money to save for my retirement in nine years? With the money that you will be left holding, in nine years you can expect to have it grow to about two crores, provided ...