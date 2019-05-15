Reader's corner: Is it possible to take a loan against my life policy?

I am 23 years old and have just started earning. I plan to purchase term life insurance for tax saving purposes as well as life cover. Is it wise to purchase a cover for up to only 70 years, or should I opt for a cover till 99 years? You have made a prudent decision by choosing to opt for a term plan early in your career.

At the age of 23, the plan will be much cheaper for you and therefore you can take the plan for a much longer duration. You should be aware that term life insurance policies are pure protection covers which act as an income replacement shield. Therefore, the duration ...