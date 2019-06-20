Reader's corner: Is the car insurance policy transferable to the new buyer?

The insurance company from which I plan to buy a health plan for myself uses wearables and other products to calculate the policy premium. How does this work? What is the duration for which these wearables have to be worn? Currently, the market offers various products based on your current health condition.

Information about your health or fitness sourced from wearables may result in a lower premium or may even increase the premium, depending on calculations done by algorithms using data received from these devices. Such plans advise you to wear the device for a specific period, which ...