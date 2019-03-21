Reader's Corner : Life Insurance

Is it possible for individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes to obtain a term life policy? In such a case where the customer is suffering from a chronic disease like diabetes, the insurer will ask him to undergo prescribed medical tests. After the medical examinations the insurer’s medical underwriters will decide whether to accept the risk.

Also, in some cases if the level of diabetes is on the higher side, the insurance company may charge a little higher premium and offer the policy. I am not satisfied with the services offered by my current life ...