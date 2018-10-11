Readers' corner: How do you decide on the right life insurance policy?

I am 24 and have just started earning. My father is advising me to purchase a life insurance policy as a tax-saving tool. How do I decide on the right policy? Will the policy serve any purpose five years down the line when I earn more and am married? Financial protection decisions taken early always prove to be wise.

As you have just started your career, it is absolutely the right time for you to purchase a life insurance policy. Identify your financial goals and the lifestyle needs you would like to achieve at different stages of your life and then opt for a suitable plan. As you ...