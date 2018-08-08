Readers' Corner: Life Insurance

I am a 30-year-old professional earning Rs 1.2 million a year. I got married two years ago and am thinking of buying a term plan. But I am unable to decide the duration and amount of cover. I am also unsure if term plan will be enough to protect my wife's financial security.

The primary objective of a term plan is to act as an income replacement tool. It eliminates the financial burdens of a family in case of an untimely death of the earning member. Hence, it is always prudent to opt for a term plan until your retirement age. Ideally, it is 60, for which you will need to opt for a ...