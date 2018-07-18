Readers' Corner: Mutual Fund

I have an ongoing systematic investment plan (SIP). I want to increase the contribution towards the funds for a limited time. Do fund houses have such a facility? What should I do? SIP is a disciplined mode of investment in mutual funds.

Increasing your SIP contribution with a corresponding rise in your income makes your investment much more effective. It not only helps in preserving the purchasing power of money but also may aid in reaching your goal earlier than planned. You can opt for an incremental SIP or top-up facility at the start of your investment tenure, by filling the ...