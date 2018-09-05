Readers' Corner: Mutual Funds

I have been reading that gold would do well now due to global uncertainties. Due to liquidity, I want to invest in gold through mutual funds. I don’t have a demat account to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Are there other ways to invest in the yellow metal via mutual funds? There are two options to invest in gold via mutual funds. The primary route is by subscribing to gold ETFs which are managed by the fund houses and then tradeable in the secondary market through the stock exchanges. However, as you rightly pointed out, you will need a demat account to do so. In case, ...