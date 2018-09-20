Readers' Corner: Will your motor insurance be valid anywhere in India?

I have had a health policy of Rs 500,000 for the last four years. I want to increase my coverage to Rs 1.5 million.

Should I upgrade the existing plan or buy a top-up cover on it? Topping up your existing health policy is always a good option as it provides comprehensive benefits with significant savings on the premium. I am in the process of upgrading my car. If I stick to my earlier insurer, will there be any benefit? Can I carry forward the no-claim bonus (NCB) to a new car? Yes, you can carry forward the existing NCB to a new car, subject to no claim in the existing ...