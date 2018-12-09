Reforms to make motor insurance policies costlier, but that's good news

Two important regulatory changes have been made to the motor insurance policy in recent times, both at the prompting of the judiciary. The minimum tenure for which a third-party (TP) policy can be bought has been hiked and the minimum sum assured on the personal accident cover has also been increased.

While these new rules will make motor insurance policies costlier, they will also ensure enhanced protection to accident victims (or their families) and vehicle owners. Tenure of TP cover hiked: A significant proportion of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, that ply on Indian roads are ...