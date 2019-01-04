Resolutions you should make in New Year 2019, and those you should break

“Last year's words belong to last year's language, and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.” These priceless words of wisdom from T S Eliot ring true even today.

If you want to make yourself ready to welcome 2019 on a cheerful note, give your financial life a brand new kick-start this year with a much-needed ‘To-do’ list and a ‘Not-to-do’ list. Here are three financial resolutions to make and three financial resolutions to break this year. Resolutions to make A Change in Mindset for ...