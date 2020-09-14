Rising Covid, non-Covid claims a double whammy for general, health insurers

General and standalone health are facing a double whammy. With the exponential rise in cases, reported Covid claims have topped 200,000, worth over Rs 3,000 crore, and are set to rise further as cases keep on increasing. Furthermore, non-Covid claims, which were muted in the initial months of the pandemic, have also picked up pace and are more or less at the pre-Covid levels.

said while the situation had been manageable so far, going ahead, it would be a cause for concern. Although insurers feel loss ratios in the health segment may get impacted, and profitability will take a hit, capital erosion will not take place, at least for the large entities.

“Non-Covid health claims are more or less reaching the pre-Covid levels. The Covid-19 claims were unanticipated so we have to see how the entire year plays out now. There was some benefit of discretionary claims not taking place in the first 3-4 months of the pandemic so Covid was tolerable”, said the chief executive officer of a private sector company.

“Now that both Covid and non-Covid claims are rising, it remains to be seen what impact it will have. At least for general insurers, capital will not be too much of an issue because the proportion of health is 15-20 per cent and retail health constitutes an even smaller proportion. But there will be dent in the profitability in the second half of the year," he added.

“It is a concern that Covid-19 claims are rising and non-Covid claims have also picked up pace. This may have an impact on the loss ratios. Much depends on whether the spread of this pandemic increases or decreases in the next few months and when the vaccine comes out. The loss ratio is expected to be higher by 8-10 percentage points for the full year if Covid-19 claims keep multiplying at the current pace," said Bhaskar Nerurkar, head - Health Claims, Bajaj Allianz

"Non-Covid claims are at almost 80-90 per cent of pre-covid levels. It is expected that by the end of H1, non-Covid claims will reach pre-Covid levels. Some of the claims from categories like infections, digestive system ailments, have seen a decline as people are not venturing out much. As of now, we are still seeing that people are opting for hospitalization only if it’s absolutely necessary and unavoidable," he said.

Digestive system related ailments constitute 15 per cent of the health claims, infections make up for 13 per cent, potential health hazards are another 13 per cent and then there are other injuries and surgeries. In the initial months of the pandemic, the fear of contracting the virus had resulted in people postponing their planned surgeries, and hospital visits, resulting in general and health insurers receiving far lower claims. But that trend has reversed. And, so has the trend for Covid related claims. At the end of July 31, insurers had received only 81,000 claims. However, as of September 8, the reported claims reached almost 193,000, indicating doubling of claims in just a month’s time.

“The absolute numbers look scary as far as claims from Covid and non-Covid ailments are concerned. But, insurers are also selling more policies now, so the business has also increased. And Covid claims constitute only 10 per cent of the total claims for insurers. So while there is a lot of talk about Covid claims, as of now it is not a huge burden on the insurers”, Amit Chhabra, business head- Health, com said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the share of business in the Indian market has grown from 27 per cent to 30 per cent in a very short period, that is between March and July. And, public awareness on the need for has grown exponentially in the past few months. This has resulted in the health insurance segment becoming the leading business segment for non-life insurance companies. One testimony to this is the Corona Kavach policy, which was launched on July 10 and saw a huge demand initially. Even now, week-on-week, there is a 15 per cent growth in the policy. The increase in business will somewhat offset the alarming claim numbers as of now, experts believe. But going forward it will pose challenges to the insurers.

“While there is a demand for health insurance policies, it is more so in the Covid-19 specific policies, which has a very small ticket size, approximately 15 per cent of our normal ticket size”, Nerurkar added.

“The stronger insurers will be able to mitigate the impact of this event, but the ones who have capital issues may encounter problems going ahead. Loss ratios in the segment will get impacted but insurers with good capital position will be able to sail through,” said a senior insurance executive.