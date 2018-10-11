Rules for forfeiting earnest money

Vivek Kumar Gupta and his wife Kavita had booked a flat in a project ‘Prateek Laurel’ in Noida by Prateek Realtors. The Guptas had paid a total amount of Rs 2.17 million in instalments. However, when the builder sent a demand letter dated December 9, 2010, asking for another instalment of Rs 496,240 to be paid within a month, the Guptas failed to make timely payment.

The Guptas later claimed that they were entitled to a 5 per cent rebate, which was disputed by the builder. In May 2011, Gupta remitted a cheque for payment of the instalment. However, the builder did not ...