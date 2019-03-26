Sebi's new norms will ensure uniformity in valuation of high-risk papers

Continuing with its reform of debt funds in the wake of the IL&FS defaults and downgrades, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced new norms for the valuation of debt securities that have fallen below the investment grade.

These new norms, say experts, will bring uniformity in how debt funds value such securities. Earlier, when rating agencies announced the downgrade of a paper to below investment grade, there was no uniformity in how fund houses reacted. “Every fund house took a different level of haircut (or mark down) and on different dates,” says ...