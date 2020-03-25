Time to invest in overnight funds as they are still giving positive returns

At a time when the one-month category average returns of most fund categories are in the negative, overnight funds are still giving positive returns. These are funds that invest in securities of one-day maturity. Since the duration of securities they invest in is so low, these funds carry negligible duration or credit risk.

They are hence the safest category among debt funds. If you have a large sum of money that you don’t wish to deploy until markets stabilise, use this category. But it would not be wise to pull money out of existing investments to park here. In the case of long-term ...