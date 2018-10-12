Six short-haul foreign destinations to head to this festive season

The year-end festive season is just round the corner and there is a rush for tickets to exotic locations, even during short breaks like Diwali. According to recent data from TripAdvisor, bookings for cultural tours are up 45 per cent globally over last year.

Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India, says, "Like food experiences, which have seen massive growth globally, cultural tours are becoming an integral part of traveller itineraries in 2018. Cultural experiences such as architectural, historical, literary, and art tours are becoming very popular." Despite the ...