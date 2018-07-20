'Small, close to office' is the new mantra for the home-buying millenial

Twenty-eight-year-old Gopal Babu got a job in information technology (IT) company in Bengaluru about three years ago. Recently, when he wanted to buy a house, he chose one that wasn’t big, but closer to his workplace. So he settled for a 550 sq ft apartment, priced around Rs 3.2 million. “I wanted a small house that suited my pocket and close to my office,” Babu says.

Babu’s was not an isolated case. A number of young professionals are looking to buy smaller houses that are closer to their workplaces and also suit their pockets. Developers, who are battling ...