Smart money: Use supplementary credit cards to avail maximum benefits

If you're someone who makes smart money moves, then you know credit cards are primarily used for convenience, and not as a source of credit. After all, it’s the most expensive type of credit.

But, there are benefits as well such as the supplementary credit card. Supplementary or add-on credit cards are additional credit cards under the primary credit card to be used by the primary cardholder’s spouse, parents, siblings and children above 18 years. Also, it provides the same benefits as by a primary card, without the responsibility of repayment, as all the ...