Smart ways to protect capital, ensure decent returns from equity investment

With global headwinds like US-Iran tensions and slowdown in the Indian economy, stock markets are likely to remain volatile for some more time, say experts. The NSE India Volatility Index or VIX on Tuesday rose to 15.64 – up 7.05 per cent.

So, even if one is investing through equity mutual funds, one has to be careful and think of means to avoid loss of capital. This is especially true for conservative investors or ones close to retirement because while returns are important, capital protection should take prominence. There are a few strategies that can help achieve this: Capital ...