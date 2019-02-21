Spread your risk by investing in NCDs, and invest for the long term

A slew of non-convertible debenture (NCD) offerings have hit the market in recent times, including those of Muthoot Finance, Indiabulls Consumer Finance, Mannapuram Finance, Shriram Transport Finance, and Mahindra Finance.

More companies could be coming out with such issues to finance their long-term capital requirement. And there is a good chance that your financial advisor or broker may also be advising you to invest in these. “Certain well-rated NCDs are offering as high as 200 basis points premium in terms of interest rates, when compared with fixed deposits (FDs) at ...