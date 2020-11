Start saving and investing early if you want your child to study abroad

Most upper-middle-class (and above) parents today regard a foreign degree as a passport to the good life for their child. Hence, educating her in a top-class foreign university is among the most important goals among upper middle class and affluent Indians.

This Children’s Day, let us get into the nitty-gritty of what this goal will cost you and how you can go about achieving it. Most popular destinations While earlier the most popular destinations were the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), today they have been supplanted by Canada. “In Canada, there is a ...