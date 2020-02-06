Start-up employees must pay attention to risk related to stock option plans

For quite some time, employees of start-ups have complained about a provision in the income-tax law that caused them hardship. Stock options are taxed in their hands as perquisite at the time of exercising (allotment), creating a liquidity problem for them.

In Budget 2020, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the time when start-up employees will have to pay tax on their allotted stocks can be deferred. While their liquidity problems have been taken care of, youngsters joining start-ups need to pay heed to the risks they run when they participate in an employee stock ...