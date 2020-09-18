Strategies to protect your income in a scenario of falling interest rates

State Bank of India (SBI) has revised interest rates on its fixed deposits (FDs) yet again this year, with the new rates having kicked in September 10. The bank has slashed the interest rates on its one- to two-year deposits by 20 basis points (bps) to 4.9 per cent.

These deposits attracted 6.7 per cent some two years ago, and 6.5 per cent a year ago. Thereafter there has been a steadly decline in the interest rate on these deposits, impacting the flow of income investors in this space, many of whom are senior citizens with limited alternative resources. Here are investment strategies ...