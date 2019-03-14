Supplement your health insurance cover with a hospital cash benefit plan

It is only when a person falls ill that he realises how efficacious his health policy is in meeting treatment costs. But no matter how comprehensive your health policy is, several expenses have to be borne out of the pocket. Hospital cash benefit (HCB) plans take care of this.

An HCB plan pays a fixed sum of money for each day of hospitalisation. It is a fixed-benefit plan. “The idea is to cover for the loss of income due to hospitalisation. The insured receives the pre-fixed cash amount during ho­s­p­i­t­alisa­­tion, regar­dless of his ...