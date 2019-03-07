Here's how Indian students can save money on health insurance abroad

This time around, Indian students going abroad for studies (for the Fall semester) start receiving offer letters from foreign universities. By the end of April, they need to finalise their university and complete other formalities.

General insurers in India have started campaigns highlighting the benefits of buying a student’s travel insurance in India, as opposed to buying one offered by the university abroad. In India, though this policy is classified as ‘travel insurance’, it primarily takes care of medical expenses incurred abroad. In the US, it’s sold as ...