Systematic investment in gold a good option for a likely volatile 2019

As domestic and global uncertainties threaten to keep equity markets volatile in 2019, investors tend to move towards gold.

But will the yellow metal provide stability to your portfolio during market uncertainties arising out of weakness in markets, uncertainty over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country, and global tensions including trade tussle between the US and China? Commodity experts believe gold could be a good investment bet for the year and is likely to emerge as one of the best-performing commodities. “Gold will be one of the top commodities in 2019 ...