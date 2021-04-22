Take advantage of low gold prices, maintain 10-15% allocation: Expert

After rallying to record highs at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in last August, gold began to retreat from November, thanks to breakthroughs on the vaccine front. Optimistic about the end of the pandemic and upcoming economic recovery, investors rushed towards risk assets, putting gold out of favour.

This was despite the ultra-accommodative monetary and fiscal stance of governments and central banks the world over, which are fundamental drivers of gold prices. Since the beginning of 2021, gold has been under further pressure on account of the US dollar and US bond yields, which have ...