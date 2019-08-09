Taking a bite of happiness: Is chocolate the new mithai in India?

A piece of chocolate is for every season, and every reason. That is the mantra chocolate aficionados swear by.

Down in the dumps? You need a chocolate to perk you up! Up on cloud nine? A chocolate is your perfect way to celebrate! Want to carry a little something for someone and are at wits end deciding what? Chocolates, again, come to your rescue as uber-cool solution! From self-indulgence and pampering to a suitable gift for both formal and casual get-togethers, chocolates are the new mithai people are craving for. No wonder they are trending hot in the gifting ...