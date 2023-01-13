Taxes, incentives, reforms: How to read this year's Budget document

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1. The Budget is allotted for the fiscal year starting April 1 and ending on March 31 the next year. It's a statement of the government’s estimated receipts and expenditures for a fiscal year. The statement is classified into Revenue Budget and Capital Budget. Revenue budget includes the government's revenue receipts and expenditure. Capital Budget includes capital receipts and payments by the government.