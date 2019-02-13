Telecom companies can't force e-billing

Advocate Beena Menon had subscribed to a mobile connection from Reliance Communications right from the launch of the Dhirubhai Ambani Pioneer in February 2003. She had opted for detailed billing at an additional monthly charge of Rs 50. From the beginning of 2011, she stopped receiving her bills on time.

Often, her address would be incomplete. Sometimes, she did not even receive the bill. As bills could not be paid on time, the company benefitted through the imposition of a penalty for late payment. Several times, her outgoing calls were barred, branding her a defaulter even though the ...