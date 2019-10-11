The great rustic outback: New style statement in urban home interiors

Raw-and-rustic is the new mantra in the home interior space, embracing not just upmarket homes and luxury resorts but smart condominiums as well.

The aesthetics here are characterised by a clean, simple with a natural earthy look that typically caters to the 'modern nomad' who lives in a concrete jungle but whose heart and soul lie in the lap of nature. Designer and home store-owner Nitin Kohli says there is a growing demand from clients for residences that resonate the theme of nature, free living and space that helps them get away from the stress and humdrum of daily urban ...